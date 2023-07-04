WATCH SUHANA KHAN SHANAYA KAPOOR HER BROTHER JAHAAN KAPOOR STEP OUT FOR MOVIE TOGETHER

Hyderabad: Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and her brother Jahaan Kapoor were spotted on Monday night in Mumbai as they went to watch a movie together. While Shanaya and Jahaan are the offspring of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Suhana is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan.

In a video posted by a paparazzi account on social media, Suhana, Shanaya, and Jahaan could be seen leaving a theatre in Mumbai. They did not pose for the photographers and directly made their way to the car. Suhana took the back seat, while Shanaya was in the front of their car. For the outing, Suhana chose a black T-shirt, olive green pants, and black sandals. She could be seen carrying a small bag too. On the other hand, Shanaya opted for a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. She also carried a maroon bag with her. While Jahaan sported a black T-shirt and pants.

On the work front, Suhana is ready to make her acting debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie, which will be available on Netflix, is an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies. The movie, produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the youngsters of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

On the other hand, Shanaya will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Bedhadak. Helmed by Karan Johar, Shanaya will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit in the movie. The movie also features Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. She announced the news in March 2022 on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the movie. The official release date of the movie is yet to be announced.