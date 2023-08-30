WATCH SRK IS ICON OF LOVE FOR INDIA SAYS KAMAL HAASAN AT JAWAN PRE RELEASE EVENT EXTENDS BEST WISHES TO ATLEE AND TEAM

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7. Ahead of film's release, the makers held Jawan pre-release event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The promotional event was attended by the cast and crew of Jawan while screen icon Kamal Haasan extended good wishes to SRK via a video message which was played at the Jawan pre-release event.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan's association goes decades back when they worked together on the 2000 release Hey Ram. During the Jawan pre-release event, Kamal was all praise for Shah Rukh. The veteran actor wished team Jawan great success and said that he hopes to see the film turn out to be a bigger blockbuster than his previous outing Pathaan.

In the video, Kamal is seen saying, "SRK is an icon of love for India. I want this film to succeed. I’m so happy for Atlee. I was there at the pooja of his first film with Raja Rani." The Vikram star also lauded King Khan for carving a niche in the industry with panache.

Jawan helmed by Atlee is all set to hit the big screens on September 7. Bankrolled by Khan's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the action thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and others in pivotal roles.

