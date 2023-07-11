WATCH SIDHARTH MALHOTRA TALKS ABOUT MARRIAGE CALLS KIARA ADVANI HIS MOST PRIZED TREASURE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra never fails to set husband goals. The doting husband once again wooed netizens with his answer praising his wife Kiara Advani. Sidharth was at an event in Mumbai when he called his wife his most prized treasure, earning a huge applause from the audience present there.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sidharth can be seen calling Kiara his life’s treasure and also shared what he has learnt from life as he is now a married man. Sidharth can be seen blushing in the video that appeared on Instagram when he was questioned about 'Kiara bhabhi'. The newly married actor replied, "Abhi abhi shaadi hui hai, main bahut khush hoon (I have only recently gotten married. I'm quite pleased).

Sharing the biggest lesson he has learnt about marriage, the Student of the Year actor said: "Marriage is also a game. I have realised that there is no ‘I’ in a marriage. There is only ‘we’. That is life." Sidhart was looking dapper as usual. He was seen sporting a casual look at the event. The Kapoor & Sons actor opted for a green coloured t-shirt and cargos, which he teamed up with a brown leather jacket. Sidharth accessorized his look with a pendant and wore brown boots to the event.

Fans of Sidharth and Kiara have been showering them with love since the video went viral on social media. Reacting to the video with heart eye emoticons, a fan said: "God bless both of u sidkiara❤️😍." Another one wrote: "My most priced treasure 🥺❤️."

The couple met during the shoot of their first movie together named Shershaah (2021) and fell in love. The pair married in February of this year.

