WATCH SHRADDHA KAPOOR GUSHES AS FAN GOES DOWN ON ONE KNEE WITH A BOUQUET AT AIRPORT

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was seen receiving a bouquet from a fan at the Mumbai airport. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor was left smiling as the fan went down on one knee to give her the bouquet. Shraddha blushed and thanked the fan for the wonderful gift.

Kapoor had a wonderful encounter with a fan at the airport. The admirer met her with a bunch of red roses and astonished everyone by kneeling down. Shraddha, moved by the gesture, shook hands with her fan and posed for photos with him before entering the terminal.

The video of her fan encounter was shared by a paparazzi on his official Instagram account. She looked as lovely as ever in a white full-sleeved tee and white shorts. She completed the look with white Keds canvas trainers. She wore little silver hoops and carried a traditional multi-colored sling bag. She kept her tresses open flaunting her new bob look.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented: "Lucky fan." Another one wrote: "She is so humble." Another fan wrote: "Uff she is so beautiful. Love you the most." The Bollywood actor enjoys a fan following of 81.8 million on Instagram. having completed 13 years in the industry, the actor enjoys a strong fan base in the country.

Talking about her work, she was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The Chhichhore actor will next be seen in the sequel of the critically acclaimed film Stree. She will reprise her role in Stree 2 reuniting with Rajkummar Rao.

