Hyderabad: Raj Kundra, a businessman and the husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty sobbed during the trailer launch of his forthcoming movie UT69. At the event, the businessman broke down and opened up about how the porn case trial had affected him and his family. For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 over a pornographic case and ever since he was released on bail, he has been covering his face with a mask in public.

In a video from the event shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Raj Kundra could be seen struggling to resist his tears before he finally broke down. "Mujhe bolo jo bolna hai. Mere biwi, bacchon aur mere family pe mat jao yaar. Kya bigada hai aap log ka unhone? (Tell me whatever you want to say. Don't attack my wife, children, and my family. What harm has they done to you guys)?" he said as he cried. Raj Kundra took a brief moment to gather himself while his admirers cheered him.