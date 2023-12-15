WATCH SHEHNAAZ GILL KISSES GURU RANDHAWA AS HE CARRIES HER ON HIS SHOULDERS LATTER THANKS FANS FOR SHOWERING LOVE ON SUNRISE

Hyderabad: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for his songs like Lahore, Suit Suit, Ishare Tere, and Morni Banke, released his latest track Sunrise a couple of days ago. On Friday, the singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which actor Shehnaaz Gill surprisingly comes from behind, leaps onto his shoulders, and plants a gentle kiss on his cheek.

The video starts with Guru walking in a garden area when Shehnaz suddenly appears from behind and jumps on his shoulder while also kissing him on his cheek. Shehnaaz is seen wearing a black oversized sweatshirt and matching shorts, while Guru can be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt paired with black pants. Sharing the video, Guru wrote in the caption, 'Rang tere chehre da , duniya to wakhra ae…… Thanks for so much love to sunrise and the album G thing. I hope you all like @shehnaazgill 's singing in it. #sunrise #shehnaazgill #gururandhawa #gthing."

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "This is too cute. Shehnaz looks cute in every picture and video." Another wrote, "Woww soo lovely you both favourites... soo cute & adorable together." One more commented, "Can’t wait to see the upcoming video for this song. Love hearing @shehnaazgill voice and I hope to hear her singing more songs as well in the future. Look great you two! #ShehnaazGill."

Meanwhile, Guru and Shehnaaz have beautifully blended their melodious voices in their song Sunrise, leaving fans captivated. The music video has already amassed over one million views on YouTube. This track seems to follow their previous collaboration, Moonrise, which was released in January of this year and has already garnered over 50 million views on the popular video-sharing platform.