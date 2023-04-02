Hyderabad: During the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai, actor Shah Rukh Khan performed the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his superhit film Pathaan. Ranveer Singh was also seen matching steps with Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan as they recreated the iconic song's hook steps. A paparazzi video of Shah Rukh Khan's dance performance on the Pathaan song, in which he was joined on stage by Bollywood celebrities Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, has now gone viral.

Speaking of Ranveer Singh, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor took to the stage on the second day of the gala to groove to some of his hit songs. While Gallan Goodiyaan was playing, Ranveer was joined onstage by Priyanka Chopra, and the two replicated their memorable dance sequence from the 2015 flick. With their chemistry, Priyanka and Ranveer lit up the stage and left the audience wanting more.

In another video, Shah Rukh was seen doing his signature open-arms pose while the audience applauded. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sported a black coat and matching trousers to the event. Varun Dhawan wore a white T-shirt and black jeans, while Ranveer wore a charcoal vest and black pants.

The Citadel actress, on the other hand, sported a colourful skirt with a thigh-high slit and sequin bustier, while the Befikre actor changed into a glossy black ensemble for his performance. On NMACC Gala Day 2, celebrities from all around the world walked the pink carpet looking their best. However, as inside videos emerge, it is Shah Rukh Khan who stole the limelight both with his looks and performance.

Also read: WATCH: Priyanka Chopra in see-through dress steals the show at Ambani event