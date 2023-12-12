WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN RETURNS TO MUMBAI AFTER SEEKING BLESSINGS AT VAISHNO DEVI

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Tuesday afternoon, returning after seeking blessings at Vaishno Devi. The superstar was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram capturing SRK's rushed exit from the airport, where he swiftly entered his car amidst the camera flashes. Accompanied by Y+ security, Shah Rukh Khan made his way out of the airport.

SRK was seen donning a gray t-shirt paired with a cap, sunglasses, and a long beaded necklace. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actor is seen swiftly navigating through the photogs.

The superstar had visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district, almost incognito in a black hoodie. This marked his third visit to the temple in a year, with previous visits occurring before the releases of his films Jawan and Pathaan in August and December 2022, respectively.