WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after seeking blessings at Vaishno Devi
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Tuesday afternoon, returning after seeking blessings at Vaishno Devi. The superstar was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram capturing SRK's rushed exit from the airport, where he swiftly entered his car amidst the camera flashes. Accompanied by Y+ security, Shah Rukh Khan made his way out of the airport.
LATEST: Guess who's jet-setting in style? 😍 SRK gracing the airport with his charisma! 🌟🛬@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #Dunki #SRK #DunkiDrop5 #OMaahi pic.twitter.com/QpTvARcQJs— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 12, 2023
SRK was seen donning a gray t-shirt paired with a cap, sunglasses, and a long beaded necklace. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actor is seen swiftly navigating through the photogs.
The superstar had visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district, almost incognito in a black hoodie. This marked his third visit to the temple in a year, with previous visits occurring before the releases of his films Jawan and Pathaan in August and December 2022, respectively.
#ShahRukhKhan Visited Vaishno Devi Temple 🙏🙏♥️✨ For #Dunki Success#ShahRukhKhan𓃵 #DunkiDrop5— Levhino 😈😎 (@SandipGK5140) December 12, 2023
Dunki stands as Shah Rukh's final release of 2023 after the consecutive action blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this comedy-drama explores the concept of 'donkey flight,' an illegal immigration technique. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21, it shares the release date with Mohanlal's courtroom drama Neru, followed by a clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar on December 22.