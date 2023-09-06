WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS WAIT IN LONG QUEUE AT 2 AM TO BUY JAWAN TICKETS

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan is taking over the country by storm with each passing day. The action thriller may reportedly be able to replicate the success of the actor's previous release Pathaan, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in Bollywood this year.

With only a day left for the release of the upcoming pan-India movie, a crowd of people were spotted outside a theatre in Maharashtra to buy tickets for Jawan.

Before the advance booking closes, it is predicted that approximately 10 lakh movie tickets will have been sold nationwide.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eager to watch him spread his magic on the big screen.

No one wants to miss watching the Atlee Kumar-directed film on its opening day, especially with its exciting trailer and impressive cast.

In a video posted by a fan page on X, earlier known as Twitter, a queue of people waiting to purchase tickets for Jawan at 2 o'clock in the morning was seen outside a theatre to reserve a spot for themselves. The video is from Malegaon in Maharashtra, as per the fan page.

Prior to this, several cities including Mumbai, Motihari in Bihar, and Kolkata in West Bengal scheduled the movie's screening as early as 5 am to meet the rising demand for the SRK cinephiles.

Meanwhile, Khan urged his fans to enjoy the film in his latest message in X. "There’s more to enjoy in the film too. Thanks to all in our team and also the partners for coming on board and giving us the smashing Sound of Jawan. Happy listening," the bollywood superstar wrote in his social media page quoting the musical journey video shared by the music company.

Produced by King Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the movie. The high-octane action thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.