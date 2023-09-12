WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS STUNNED AS LONDON THEATER MESSES UP JAWAN SEQUENCE

Hyderabad: Fans from all over the world have been enjoying Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan like a festival. Fans can be seen coming to the theatre in great numbers as Atlee's Jawan banks big worldwide. The die-hard fans don't want to miss out on seeing their favourite star set the big screen on fire after the massive hit Pathaan.

While fans are going crazy over the magnum opus, a viral video from London shows an ardent SRK fan going to watch Jawan but being disappointed because the theatre mistakenly played only the second part of Atlee's directorial, leaving the audience perplexed at what just happened!

The video from London has gone viral on the internet. Actually, avid SRK fans went to watch Jawan with great anticipation, but little did they know that their movie experience would be wrecked in a matter of minutes. Actually, the theatre only telecasted the second half of Jawan, leaving the crowd perplexed.

The fan shared the video on her social media account, and it quickly went viral. In the video, they can be seen requesting a refund for their tickets. The video has received over 3.4 million views in only one day, with social media users responding amusingly to it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the unfortunate fan wrote: "Troll hi hogaya 🥲 Pls watch the entire video to see what happened while I went to watch srk movie in cinema after YEARS! 😭 @vue you should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor’s movie 😭 @iamsrk only if you could see what happened with your fans 🥲"

Needless to say, with such a massive global fan following, only Shah Rukh Khan can flex about drawing crowds to theatres in overseas markets. It has been shattering numerous records since Jawan's release. People have praised Atlee's directing and Shah Rukh Khan's performance in the star-studded action thriller.

