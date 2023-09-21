The song was shared online today. SRK and Deepika as Vikram and Aishwarya Rathore are seen dancing together in the song. The two dance to the beats throughout the song's two minutes and 20 seconds run. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for Faraatta, and Kumaar wrote the lyrics. Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, and Badshah all contributed to the vocals.

Jawan makers attended a press conference on Friday in Mumbai following the film's record breaking spree. The cast and crew joined in to celebrate the movie's enormous success. "I need to convey you the significance of this day to all of us," SRK stated as he thanked the film's crew, adding, "of course, it's a celebration of Jawan, all of the performers, artists, etc. as rarely we get the chance to live with a movie for many years. Jawan has been in development for four years due to COVID and scheduling issues. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever."