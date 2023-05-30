Watch: Sara Ali Khan enjoys power nap as she leaves for Lucknow with sleep deprived Vicky Kaushal post IPL final

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan attended the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two cheered in the stands as Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a late-night match. Following this, the two left for Lucknow early Tuesday morning for the promotion of their flick Zara Bachke Zara Hatke without taking a nap.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan flew from Ahmedabad to Lucknow on Tuesday morning. Vicky posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, captioning it, "Neend hui nahi hai poori, aapse milna hai zaroori...Nawaabo ke sheher hain hum aa rahe, Iss Friday movie jo hum laa rahe."

Tere Vaaste from their upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke could be heard playing in their car as Vicky took the video with a sleeping Sara at his side. She wore an eye mask on her way to Lucknow in order to sleep better. The Masaan actor had put on shades and looked tired, while Sara stole the opportunity to take a quick nap on their way.

Prior to this, Vicky posted a video from the stadium clapping for the winners and runners-up on Monday. The actor captioned the video, "Badle tere MAHI... If someone gives you the world in exchange for you, who wants that world? MAHI to the rescue!!! Jaddu, you are a rockstar!!! What a pairing! GT... the tournament's best team. Clearly, the game was the true winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal"

Sara captioned the video "What a match!" and posted it to her Instagram Stories. "Until the very last ball! Ravindra Jadeja is a living legend. And a special mention for Dhoni, sir," she added. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, will be released in theatres on June 2. The plot centres around two college lovers who end up marrying and settling in a joint family. However, after a few years, they seek to part ways.

