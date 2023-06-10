Hyderabad Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are currently filming in Serbia for their spy action thriller series Citadel directed by Raj amp DK A video of the actors from a club in Belgrade is doing the rounds on social media in which both are having a good time as they are seen taking a break from workThe video which seems to have been posted by someone from the series crew on social media geotagged the place as Belgrade Serbia In the video Samantha can be seen sporting a black leather top and leather pants while holding a bottle of beer in her hand She looks adorable with her new bangs and her glasses on She is seen bopping along to the music which just so happens to be her own song Oo Antava from Pushpa As she takes off her glasses others applaud her and urge her to dance While Varun who is seen a few steps above her also dances with other crew members He can be seen saying something to Samantha probably asking her to dance Samantha busts out some fantastic moves with the entire club seen dancing to the musicAlso read Varun Dhawan is all set to begin the last schedule of spyverse CitadelIn Serbia where they are presently filming for Citadel Varun Samantha and Sikander Kher are receiving rigorous action training The samenamed series by the Russo Brothers has an Indian sisterseries In the international version Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden were the stars The series will have strong action and since it s a spy series the combat scenes will require particular swiftness for which training is currently underway The shoot will continue till July a source close to the production told a news agency The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is still awaited