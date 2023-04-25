WATCH SALMAN KHANS REACTION AS A WOMAN PROPOSES HIM DURING EVENT DUBAI

Hyderabad Bollywood star Salman Khan who is currently in Dubai attended a party in the city recently The actor interacted with his fans and the crowd while seemingly promoting his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Taking to Instagram a paparazzi account on Tuesday posted a video that shows Salman Khan standing on a stage as a crowd sat close by In the video Salman could be seen smiling and taking selfies with the crowd while they cheered and hooted A female in the crowd shouted out loud saying Salman Mujhse shaadi kar le Salman marry me Later another woman waved her hand and addressed the star saying Shaadi nahi karni Salman Don t marry Salman To that Salman reacted and said Right right right The actor was spotted wearing black trousers and a maroon shirtFans flocked to the comment section as soon as the video was shared A user wrote ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️aap meri jaan ho bhai jaan🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Another wrote So handsome so handsome Salman sir One more user wrote Sab ka dil sab ki jaan bhai jaan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ While others dropped fire heart eyes and red heart emojisAlso read Salman Khan s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan falters but manages to rake in double digits on MondaySalman also posted a photo on his Instagram handle with his team in Dubai The actor can be seen posing and smiling with a number people in the photo Sharing the photo Salman wrote God s been kind … dubai jordypatel aaduadil saajansingh23 beingshera tankakitt Vikram Tanwar Imran Bilal The actor recently jetted off to Dubai where a group of kids gave him a sweet welcomeMeanwhile Salman s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan arrived in theatres on Eid The movie however did not get great reviews from the critics and audience The movie has so far earned Rs 7834 crore nett at the domestic box office Salman will next be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Maneesh Sharmadirectorial Tiger 3 The movie will release in Hindi Tamil and Telugu this Diwali