WATCH RUMOURED LOVEBIRDS SUHANA KHAN AND AGASTYA NANDA WITH SISTER NAVYA JET OFF FOR NEW YEAR VACAY

Hyderabad: Rumoured couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who co-starred in their debut film The Archies, were papped at the private airport in Mumbai on Thursday. It is possible that they were on their way to an undisclosed location for a New Year vacation. Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda accompanied her brother to the destination.

For the journey, Agastya and his sister Navya chose to wear white. Suhana, on the other hand, sported a black tank top and matching pants. Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, while Agastya and Navya are the kids of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, as well as the grandchildren of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Suhana and Agastya's recently released Netflix movie The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, received positive reviews from the industry stars. The Archies, a musical, focused on coming-of-age, tells the stories of Archie (Agastya), Veronica (Suhana), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Aditi Dot), and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda) in the fictional town of Riverdale. The movie explores themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

During a promotional video for The Archies, Suhana and Agastya shared some lesser-known facts about one another. The visual showcased the duo making milkshakes for each other, with various jars labeled as "charming," "moody," "sarcastic," and "lazy." As they engaged in conversation, Agastya disclosed that Suhana is a very big gossip queen. "You can't tell her any secret," he said. In response, Suhana playfully referred to him as 'witty'.