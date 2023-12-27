WATCH RUMOURED LOVEBIRDS ANANYA PANDAY AND ADITYA ROY KAPUR HEAD OUT OF MUMBAI AHEAD OF NEW YEAR

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are all geared up for the year 2024. The rumoured couple was photographed by paparazzi on Wednesday morning at the Mumbai airport on their way to their New Year getaway. However, their holiday location is now unknown.

The two arrived at the airport separately and were spotted strolling towards the airport in a video that has now gone viral on social media. The two wore casual winter outfits as they made their way into the airport. Aditya was spotted wearing a neutral colour t-shirt and trousers with a black coloured hat. he completed his look with a brown checkered coat.

On the other hand, the Dream Girl 2 actor opted for loose-fitted hoodie and cream-coloured trousers paired with a checkered jacket. She too wore a cap. Ananya kept her hair open with minimal makeup and glossy lips.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's growing romance has been a raging subject now, with the two heading out for frequent vacations together. Due to their frequent outings, which resulted in numerous pictures and videos floating online, their relationship has been a big topic on social media. They were recently sighted at the airport, apparently on their way to a holiday destination on Ananya's 25th birthday on October 30.

Ananya and Aditya have been linked for quite some time. It all started when the two appeared together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Neither of them, however, has verified the rumours. On the professional front, Ananya will shortly make her OTT debut with the upcoming series Call Me Bae. Meanwhile, Aditya will be seen in director Anurag Basu's Metro...in Dino.