WATCH RITEISH DESHMUKHS HILARIOUS REACTION AFTER WIFE GENELIA SAYS SORRY IN VIRAL REEL

Hyderabad: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza are one of the cutest and most admirable couples in the Bollywood industry. They frequently post humorous videos on social media, sending their followers a fit of laughter each time. On Sunday, Riteish took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel featuring himself and his wife Genelia with one of the funny dialogues from the movie Bluffmaster. He captioned the post - "SORRY बोल (Say sorry) !!!!! @geneliad #bluffmaster @bachchan #nanapathekar".

As soon as he shared the reel, social media users flooded the comment section praising the couple for their hilarious content. A user wrote, "I love the richness that your lives together seem to present... family, art, compassion, worldliness, aesthetic beauty, intellectual curiosity, intelligence, humor, culture and cultural diversity... 🥂." Another wrote, "❤️ I loved this movie of yours and @bachchan sir. Dittoo is the real #bluffmaster." One more user wrote, "Hahahahahahahahahaha😍😍😍😍 that Genelia laugh ufffff."

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh unveils 'Ved' first look posters

Before this, he also shared a reel leaving his fans amused. The video featured him and his wife in a beautiful location. The background voice of the video says, "Boy: Mujhe pata hai tum mere baare mein bura sochti ho. (I know you think badly of me). Girl: Bura? Tumhare baare mein sochta kaun hai? (Bad? who thinks about you?)

Riteish and Genelia remain highly active on social media. The couple got married in 2012, and are parents to two lovely kids - Rahyl and Riaan. Meanwhile, speaking about Genelia, she was last seen in Ved (2022), an Indian Marathi-language romantic drama movie helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, in his directorial debut, and produced by Genelia D'Souza. Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf play supporting roles in the movie. It is a remake of Majili, a 2019 Telugu-language romantic drama.