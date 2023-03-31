Hyderabad: Mumbai was all glitz as B-town celebs attended the international luxury giant Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show against the backdrop of the famous Gateway of India. Though Indian, as well as International celebs, looked their best, it was the ever-so-beautiful Rekha that stole the limelight. However, the veteran actor miscalculated her physical strength and in a show of flexibility almost lost her balance.

The regal beauty of Hindi cinema Rekha was seen clad in her signature pink Kanjeevaram saree. Rekha looked as stunning as ever wearing a pink and gold Kanjeevaram saree. She finished off her gorgeous appearance with matching ornaments and a white gajra in her hair. Before leaving the venue, Rekha thanked the organisers while being escorted by her secretary, Farzana.

The Khooobsurat actor while greeting the cameramen bowed backwards with folded hands. The actor can put any newcomer to shame with her flexibility, however, this time around, she lost her balance and stumbled. Before anyone could rush to help her, she managed herself, narrowly escaping an embarrassing fall.

The trendsetter was then escorted by her secretary Frazana who held her hands tightly and made her way out of the venue. Dior’s Fall ‘23 show in Mumbai was a star-studded affair with A-listers like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others in attendance. The French fashion brand focused on the richness of Indian textiles against the backdrop of the historic Gateway of India. The show marked the first official calendar display by the European luxury brand in India.