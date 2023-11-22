WATCH RASHMIKA MANDANNA TEACHES RANBIR KAPOOR TELUGU DURING ANIMAL PROMOTIONS

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is drawing closer to the release date. The co-stars are actively engaged in promoting their upcoming film and were spotted outside the Indian Idol sets on Wednesday, where an intriguing situation unfolded. In an unexpected turn of events, the media and Rashmika urged Ranbir to speak some Telugu.

National crush Rashmika looked stunning in a pink saree, while Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir was seen in a blue suit. The duo is all set to shine in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's forthcoming action-packed movie. Animal has already generated considerable attention and praise for its captivating depictions and storyline. Now, with the co-stars actively promoting the film, more amusing anecdotes are sure to surface.

As they entered the sets of Indian Idol on November 22 to promote Animal, Ranbir Kapoor casually asked a paparazzo, "How do you know Telugu?" The cameraman promptly responded with, "It's my mother tongue." This led to an exchange of banter between Ranbir and the paparazzi, resulting in the actor saying "Namaskaram" in the language. Rashmika then stepped in to assist Ranbir further, saying, "Are you well? I am well," in Telugu.

As per reports, Animal is expected to exceed the three-hour mark, with a reported theatrical runtime of three hours and 21 minutes. However, IMDb's data suggests a duration of three hours and two minutes. Some sources also suggest that the film will have two intervals. Nevertheless, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet.

Besides Ranbir and Rashmika, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. This crime drama is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023, in multiple languages.