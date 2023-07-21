Mumbai: Upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at a grand Bridal couture show 2023 in Mumbai. Ranveer made a spectacular entry during the fashion show on Thursday. He donned a white sherwani along with a glittery floral printed jacket.

During the ramp walk, he took a dramatic pause and planted a kiss on his wife Deepika Padukone’s cheek and also sought the blessing of his mother who sat beside Deepika, by touching her feet. Several videos of the ‘Gully Boy’ actor kissing his wife surfaced on social media which received immense love from the fans. "He and his gestures," a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Love the way he treats Deepika."

Deepika looked gorgeous in an off-white net saree. Paired with embroidered halter-neck blouse. She accessorized her look with diamond-emerald jewelry and applied classic red lipstick. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, wore a silvery bejeweled lehenga, looking like the perfect bride with her long dupatta and matching jewelry.

Manish Malhotra's show was attended by many well-known faces of the entertainment industry including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi. Mukesh Ambani and his family also attended the event. On the film front, Ranveer and Alia will be sharing screen space in the movie 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the songs What Jhumka and Tum Kya Mile and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience. The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding. (ANI)