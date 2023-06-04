WATCH RANBIR KAPOORS NEW LOOK INTRIGUES FANS AS FOOTAGE FROM ANIMAL SET GETS LEAKED

Hyderabad: The next movie that Ranbir Kapoor will appear in is Animal, alongside South beauty Rashmika Mandanna. Online anticipation for Ranbir's upcoming movie is high due to rumours that he will portray a gangster in it. In a poster that the film's creators unveiled, Ranbir had a bruised appearance.

However, in a now-viral leaked video, Ranbir is depicted in his youthful persona with a clean shave look. In the video, Ranbir can be seen in a school environment wearing a uniform. His clean-shaven appearance has fans buzzing with anticipation. Fans of the Rajneeti actor are eagerly awaiting additional information regarding Ranbir's part and the movie after seeing this leaked video of him.

"Looking so cute, Ranbir," one of the admirers said. "I'm really looking forward to this movie," another person wrote. Reacting to the leaked footage, many users dropped red heart and fire emoticons. Fans are loving Ranbir's new look in the movie and the comments under the post are proof of it.

Speaking of his upcoming project Animal, Ranbir told a media portal that the film jolted him as an actor. "It's a new zone for me. It’s a crime drama and a father-son story. It’s something audiences don’t expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I’m not,” he said.

"So, I'm looking forward to it," he continued, adding, "I'm completely uncomfortable with it. Such trials are crucial for actors like me since they leave me shaken. It forced me to put in a lot of effort and made me know how inadequate I am and how hard I would have to work to grow."

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the romantic flick Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, was a hit at the box office.

