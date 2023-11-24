Hyderabad: The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was dropped on Thursday. Following the trailer release, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy attended a show to promote their film Animal. During the promotion, Ranbir Kapoor talked about Sandeep Reddy's next film with South superstar Prabhas and seemingly confirmed Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda.

At the event, Ranbir Kapoor candidly asked Sandeep to give him a role however small it may be in his next venture with Prabhas, thus confirming that the Kabir Singh director is all set to to collaborate with Prabhas for his next project. Those unfamiliar with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming projects should know that he is set to direct a film titled Spirit, starring Prabhas. This romantic action entertainer will showcase Prabhas in the role of an unforgiving police officer. The shooting for Spirit will commence in June 2024, followed by the film's release in 2025.

Additionally, in another video from the event, Ranbir Kapoor seemed to confirm the dating rumors surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Ranbir shared an interesting revelation about Rashmika and Vijay saying that the former has a special nickname for Vijay. The topic of Vijay was brought up during a conversation between Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sandeep, and Rashmika.

They were asked to choose between the movies Arjun Reddy and Animal. Ranbir further prodded Rashmika to decide who she believes is the better actor – her 'reel hero' (hinting at himself) or her 'real hero' (hinting at Vijay). When Rashmika declined to participate, Nandamuri requested Sandeep to dial Vijay's number. Ranbir playfully teased that Vijay would not answer Sandeep's call. This left Rashmika blushing. Eventually, Ranbir took Rashmika's phone and made the call himself, instructing her not to reveal Vijay's name in the contact.