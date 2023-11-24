Watch: Ranbir Kapoor wishes to be part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next with Prabhas; seemingly confirms Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are dating
Published: 1 hours ago
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor wishes to be part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next with Prabhas; seemingly confirms Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are dating
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was dropped on Thursday. Following the trailer release, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy attended a show to promote their film Animal. During the promotion, Ranbir Kapoor talked about Sandeep Reddy's next film with South superstar Prabhas and seemingly confirmed Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda.
-
"#SandeepReddyVanga's Next Film is with #Prabhas Anna, If he has a Small Role for me I would love to be part of #Spirit 🔥"— Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) November 24, 2023
- #RanbirKapoor During #AnimalTheFilm Promotions pic.twitter.com/PlQpHVsJgn
At the event, Ranbir Kapoor candidly asked Sandeep to give him a role however small it may be in his next venture with Prabhas, thus confirming that the Kabir Singh director is all set to to collaborate with Prabhas for his next project. Those unfamiliar with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming projects should know that he is set to direct a film titled Spirit, starring Prabhas. This romantic action entertainer will showcase Prabhas in the role of an unforgiving police officer. The shooting for Spirit will commence in June 2024, followed by the film's release in 2025.
Additionally, in another video from the event, Ranbir Kapoor seemed to confirm the dating rumors surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Ranbir shared an interesting revelation about Rashmika and Vijay saying that the former has a special nickname for Vijay. The topic of Vijay was brought up during a conversation between Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sandeep, and Rashmika.
They were asked to choose between the movies Arjun Reddy and Animal. Ranbir further prodded Rashmika to decide who she believes is the better actor – her 'reel hero' (hinting at himself) or her 'real hero' (hinting at Vijay). When Rashmika declined to participate, Nandamuri requested Sandeep to dial Vijay's number. Ranbir playfully teased that Vijay would not answer Sandeep's call. This left Rashmika blushing. Eventually, Ranbir took Rashmika's phone and made the call himself, instructing her not to reveal Vijay's name in the contact.
-
Ranbir asking rashmika to change contact for Vijay was hilarious pic.twitter.com/EcgK1b7V1P— Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) November 24, 2023
-
That moment contact change cheyali 😊🤗🤗@TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika #VijayDeverakonda https://t.co/sCuGDQIDaU— 💥 (@MRCHAND01222191) November 24, 2023
Coming back to Animal, the action drama is a pan-India film originally shot in Hindi and features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is an action-packed thriller set against a gangster backdrop, exploring the intricate and toxic relationship between a father and his son. It is scheduled to be released on December 1st, 2023 and has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, with an A certification.
Also read:
- Mind is officially blown: Alia Bhatt reacts to hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer, Kareena Kapoor, Prabhas and others gush over Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial
- 'Blindfolded by love,' say netizens as Rashmika Mandanna defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga's leading men in films
- Animal trailer X reactions: Ranbir Kapoor gives shivers through intense action, netizens react 'dialogues zero but goosebumps infinite'