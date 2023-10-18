Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were spotted with their baby girl Klin Kaara at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday departing for Italy, as actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get married in the nation. The trio was accompanied by their pet dog, Rhyme. Several visuals of them arriving at the airport have now surfaced on the internet.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ram Charan can be seen dressed in a sleek black jacket with a white tee underneath, paired with black cargo pants. He sported a baseball cap and round black shades while carrying their dog as they made their way inside. Meanwhile, Upasana sported a comfortable look as a new mother, wearing a long black shrug over a white top paired with black pants. She held onto their newborn child, keeping her face hidden towards her side.

As previously reported, actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding is scheduled for November 1. The wedding will take place in the picturesque setting of Tuscany in Italy, incorporating traditional customs and locally sourced decorations, flowers, and other details. Both families of the couple are considerably busy planning the wedding, and according to sources, the guest list is limited to close friends and family, with around 50 to 60 attendees in total.