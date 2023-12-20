Hyderabad: South superstar Ram Charan, together with his wife Upasana Konidela and their precious daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, has made headlines once again with their recent visit to Mumbai's Mahalakshmi temple. The trio has been captivating attention on social media, with pictures of them receiving blessings and heading towards their car. Despite being flooded by eager fans seeking selfies and interactions, the actor handled the situation with patience, putting his daughter's privacy first. He ensured that Klin Kaara remained unphotographed and covered his wife from the enthusiastic crowd.

For the temple visit, Ram Charan donned a white shirt teamed up with black pants, while choosing to go barefoot. He added a touch of style with his sleek black and gold sunglasses. Upasana looked elegant in an ash-colored co-ord dress adorned with floral patterns. Her hair was elegantly styled in a simple ponytail, beautifully complemented by statement earrings. Cradled in a pink cloth, Klin Kaara was securely held close by Upasana, and the couple managed to prevent any images of their daughter from surfacing.

Later, paparazzi captured Ram Charan and Upasana at their Bandra residence, as they exited their car and entered their home. Expressing gratitude towards the paps, the actor kindly requested that they respect their daughter's privacy by not taking her photos.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in the highly anticipated action drama Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, and other renowned actors. Following this, Ram teams up with Buchi Babu Sena for a project, tentatively titled RC16. Additionally, rumours swirl about a potential collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, although specific details remain undisclosed.