WATCH: Ram Charan seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. Accompanying him to the famous shrine was the politician Rahul Narain Kanal, who later shared their temple visit on Instagram, allowing fans to catch a glimpse of their visit.

The visit took place in the early morning hours as Ram Charan and Rahul arrived at the temple to offer their prayers to Lord Ganpati. Ram Charan appeared in a traditional black kurta pyjama and warmly greeted his fans and the paparazzi with folded hands. As part of their temple visit, they performed a puja and were presented with small Lord Ganesha statues and blue stoles by the temple priest, which they graciously accepted and wore around their shoulders.

Later, Rahul Narain also took to Instagram to share the highlights of their visit, posting pictures and a video from inside the temple. In his caption, he expressed his gratitude for the divine experience and praised Ram Charan as a "super kind soul" and one of the greatest actors in the Indian film industry.