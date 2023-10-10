WATCH RAJINIKANTH STOPS HIS CAR TO GREET AS HE HEADS FOR THALAIVAR 170 SHOOT IN TAMIL NADU

Rajinikanth stops his car to greet as he heads for Thalaivar 170 shoot in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth is currently busy with shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively named Thalaivar 170. After the success of Annaatthe in 2021 and the subsequent hit Jailer, he wasted no time getting back to work. Just two months after Jailer's release, he commenced filming for his new project. Recently, he completed a shooting schedule in Kerala and has now arrived in Tirunelveli, a southern district, for another portion of the film.

Photos and videos of Rajinikanth in Tirunelveli have gone viral on social media platforms. In one video, his car stops to greet fans, and he warmly interacts with them, shaking hands and inquiring about their well-being.

One enthusiastic fan, expressing admiration in Tamil, remarked, "Amongst actors who sometimes forget their fans after just a few films, Rajinikanth stops his car to greet and connect with his fans. What more could a fan ask for? This is why you're still a superstar after 45 years!"

Thalaivar 170, backed by Lyca Productions, boasts a star-studded cast, including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in leading roles. Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered a successful soundtrack for Rajinikanth's Jailer, is collaborating with his uncle once again for this film. Other actors in the movie include Manju Warrier, Dushara, and Ritika Singh.