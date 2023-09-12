Hyderabad: Rajinikanth, the Tamil superstar, recently met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The politician took to X to share about their meeting, as well as dropped some photos of them.

"Today I received a visit from Rajinikanth, an Indian film star who is well-known in the Asian and international art worlds. I appreciate his consideration for my struggle, especially in light of the subject of people's sorrow and suffering. Things that were lightly addressed were undoubtedly relevant to the societal issues that I hope to include in his future works. We wish Rajinikanth continued success. Wishing Rajinikanth continued success in the film world," he wrote in his post.

Rajinikanth was dressed casually in a white shirt and dhoti, whereas Anwar Ibrahim was dressed officially in a suit. The Malaysian PM made a quick move that reminded fans of Rajinikanth's flick Sivaji The Boss when Rajinikanth approached him with an extended hand. The actor burst out laughing at his gesture.

Rajinikanth has been basking in the success of Jailer, which was released on August 10 and went on to smash numerous box office records for a Tamil film. The actioner directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar starred Mohanlal, Sivarajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah, Vinayak, and many others apart from the Tamil superstar. When the film grossed Rs 500 crore at the box office, the film's producer, Kalanithi Maran, presented Rajinikanth with a large paycheque and a BMW car.

Maran also gifted Nelson and Anirudh Porsche cars upon the film's humongous success. Going forward, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Lal Salaam, in which he makes a cameo. The film is helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He also has Gnanavel, a film directed by Jai Bheem.

