WATCH RAJINIKANTH IN AYODHYA OFFERS PRAYERS AT HANUMAN GARHI TEMPLE WITH WIFE LATHA

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth is in Uttar Pradesh is known. After meeting Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, the screen icon reached Ayodhya on Sunday. The actor is accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth on his visit to the birthplace of Lord Ram. Upon their arrival in Ayodhya, the couple offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi, a 10th-century temple situated in the center of Ayodhya.

In a video shared by a newswire, Rajinikanth and Latha are seen seeking blessing at Hanuman Garhi surrounded by a huge crowd. After seeking blessings at Hanuman Garhi, Rajiniknath said, "I am very fortunate. I always wanted to visit here..." The 72-year-old actor's visit to Ayodhya was preceded by his meeting with Akhilesh at his residence in Lucknow.

Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple with wife Latha

Before his Ayodhya visit, Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday. The actor also caught a special screening of his release Jailer with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other dignitaries at a theatre in Lucknow.

On a related note, right after the release of Jailer, the septuagenarian superstar headed for a spiritual journey to the Himalayas. Earlier this month, he also visited Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. The actor is known for his spiritual inclinations and is said to often visit the Himalayas to rejuvenate himself.

While Rajinikanth is busy with a holy expedition, Jailer continues to have an impressive run at the box office. The action comedy helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar is inching close to Rs 300 crore nett in India. The film is likely to cross the milestone early next week.

