Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, AAP MP Raghav Chadha shared identical images from their trip to Amritsar a few days ago. Several photos and videos of the couple from their trip were shared on fan pages as well. Now, an unseen video of them from Amritsar is doing the rounds on social media, wherein they were seen receiving a warm welcome at the airport. Fans were drawn in by Raghav's endearing gesture for Parineeti.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Parineeti and Raghav could be seen surrounded by a large group of people including several officers, who came to receive them. The couple arrived at Amritsar airport on Friday. For the journey, Parineeti and Raghav opted for cream and grey-white ethnic outfits respectively.

When Raghav was welcomed by a bouquet of flowers, he promptly directed the person towards Parineeti as he gestured that the bouquet should be presented to her. After that, another person gave the bouquet to Parineeti as he welcomed her to Amritsar. Social media users praised Raghav for his chivalry towards Parineeti.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "What a lovely gesture by @raghavchadha88." Another user commented, "What a gentleman! Parineeti is very lucky." One more user commented, "Raghav is so sweet." A fan wrote, "They make a very good couple (along with a red heart emoji)." Another wrote, "Adorable couple."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family members, including Priyanka Chopra. The couple is reportedly planning to get married later this year.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of her 'special' visit to the Golden Temple with Raghav Chadha 'by her side'