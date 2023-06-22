Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is having a great year! After her recently released series Citadel and the romantic comedy Love Again, the actor has some really interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently filming for Amazon Studios' Heads Of State in London alongside prominent Hollywood actors John Cena and Idris Elba. Recently, in a video that has surfaced online, Priyanka was seen greeting her fans during the shoot. The video has since gone viral with her fans going gaga over her humility.

The video was posted on a fan page of Priyanka Chopra. In the video, Priyanka could be seen greeting the crowd gathered outside, which appears to be the shooting location. She could be seen beaming broadly, waving at everybody saying 'hello', and even shaking hands with her fans. In a casual outfit, PeeCee looked extremely lovely. She was sporting a dark green jacket over a grey tank top paired with black jeans. She had her hair tied up in a braided hairstyle. Later on in the video, Priyanka was seen driving away and waving to her fans as they said 'bye, Priyanka'.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra feels 'lucky' to have Nick Jonas, remembers dad Ashok Chopra on Father's Day

As soon as the video was shared, fans flocked to the comment section and showered her with compliments. A fan commented, "She's so cute and gorgeous." Another commented, "Fit and hot." One more commented, "She is the best. She waved bye at her fans." A social media user wrote, "I've been watching Laal dupatta for the last 45 minutes and I just wanna know….Can Nick fight? I can't take it anymore! I want her."

Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, features Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba in the lead role. Co-produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard for Safran Company, the movie is touted to be an action thriller. Priyanka Chopra started filming for the project in May 2023.