WATCH PRABHAS VISITS TIRUPATI BALAJI TEMPLE HOURS BEFORE ADIPURUSH GRAND EVENT IN ANDHRA PRADESH

Hyderabad: A pre-release event has been planned in advance for Prabhas' much-anticipated magnum opus Adipurush on Tuesday evening in Tirupati. Ahead of the grand event, in the early hours of Tuesday, Prabhas was spotted with his team at the Tirupati Balaji temple. He sought Lord Balaji's blessings ahead of the big occasion amid a warm welcome by fans.

Pictures from Prabhas' visit to the temple have appeared on social media, wherein Prabhas and his team could be seen posing for photos. Prabhas is seen surrounded by his teammates and scores of policemen in a number of the images posted on Twitter. He was also grinning as he rode in a cart.

When Prabhas arrived at the temple, alongside a number of police officers, he met his admirers and the press. Prabhas was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti for the visit. Additionally, he received a scarlet shawl from the temple, which he wrapped around himself. Before departing, the actor smiled and waved to his followers.

Adipurush, the modernised version of the epic Ramayana, is directed by Om Raut. Prabhas plays Raghava in the film, and Kriti Sanon plays Janaki. It is all set to release on June 16. Om and Prabhas have come together for the first time for Adipurush. Talking about casting Prabhas in the lead as Raghava, Om had said that the part in this high-profile rendition of the Indian epic Ramayan could only be played by Prabhas.

Adipurush was first filmed in Hindi and has since been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is anticipated to be produced on a budget of Rs 450 crore. Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the film. He plays the antagonist Lankesh. After the teaser that was released a few months ago received backlash, makers reworked the trailer which was released recently. The newly released trailer was well accepted by the general public.

Also read: Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram out: Makers release 'soul' of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer