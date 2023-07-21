WATCH PRABHAS REVEALS INTERESTING ASPECT OF HIS CHARACTER FROM PROJECT K AKA KALKI 2898 AD

Hyderabad: Team Project K unveiled the highly anticipated first glimpse and title of the film in the early hours of Friday (local time) at the San Deigo Comic-Con (SDCC). Project K, which is now titled Kalki 2898 AD, will be Prabhas' first outing in a superhero role. The actor, who attended the promotional event for his upcoming film at Comic-Con 2023, revealed an interesting aspect of his character from the film.

Speaking to the media during the event, the Baahubali star revealed that his character in Project K is sprinkled with a dash of humour. Talking about his role in Project K at SDCC 2023, Prabhas said, "He is a superhero in the film but the interesting part is like he is really funny."

In a video shared by a fan page on Twitter, the 43-year-old actor also heaped praise on Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin. Prabhas said that though he plays a superhero, the character has a funny trait to him and he is actually the only funny guy in the film. The superstar also revealed that Nag Ashwin-helmed sci-fi drama has pure emotions at its core.

As the 1-minute 16-second teaser suggests, the film is set in the distant future of 2898 AD. Ashwin has seemingly attempted to offer an immersive cinematic experience by blending futuristic elements with rich storytelling and spellbinding visuals. Bankrolled Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore. Prabhas aside, Kalki 2898 AD also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is set to hit big screens on January 12, 2024.

