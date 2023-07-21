Hyderabad: With Project K's official teaser and title released on Friday (Indian time), the excitement has only risen. From the videos and glimpses of the event all over the internet, a particular video of Prabhas talking about Ram Charan has gone viral for all the right reasons. The Baahubali star can be heard in the video professing his friendship with Ram Charan with a major revelation on any plans of their coming together for a movie.

A video in which Prabhas is seen discussing his bond with Ram Charan, saying, "Ram Charan is my friend, they are my friends. So we're definitely going to work one day" has left fans guessing about their future collaborations. This candid revelation has generated a frenzy among their fans who cannot wait for the epic pairing. "If it happens," one person wrote, "it will be the biggest collaboration in Indian cinema. Reacting to the video, another fan wrote: "Waiting for this combo."

Prabhas' mysterious message has fans interested and curious. Speculations rose as to whether this is a clue regarding Ram Charan making a cameo appearance in Project K or whether they are truly working on a secret project together. Meanwhile, Project K's team was met with loud cheers in San Diego on its first glimpse and official title reveal at Comic-Con.

However, Deepika Padukone, who plays a crucial role in the film, was absent from the event. Director Nag Ashwin revealed during the panel discussion that it took four years to plan the film, and additional two-years for filming. Kalki 2898 AD, previously Project K, is set to be released on January 12, 2024. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

Also read: Watch: Prabhas reveals interesting aspect of his character from Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD