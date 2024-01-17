WATCH: PM Modi attends Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding in Kerala; meets Mohanlal, Mammootty
Published: 36 minutes ago
Thrissur (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kerala's famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Wednesday. Modi arrived in Kochi on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit to the state and participated in the marriage ceremony of the actor and former MP Suresh Gopi's daughter at the Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy temple in Thrissur on Wednesday morning.
He also interacted with leading actors of Malayalam cinema, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Jayaram, and Dileep, who were present on the occasion. The Prime Minister also met and blessed the other brides and grooms whose marriages were also solemnised at the temple this morning. The Prime Minister was seen wearing the traditional Kerala attire, a 'mundu' (dhoti) and 'veshti' (a shawl covering the upper body) while offering prayers at the temple.
Guruvayur temple is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna) and is a significant place of worship for Hindus. He was welcomed by the Devaswom office bearers by giving a 'Poorna kumbham' (a pitcher with sacred water adorned with flowers). It is a traditional way of welcoming guests in temples and similar places.
#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district and blesses newly wedded couples in the temple. pic.twitter.com/l8H4uzxVwm— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024
Earlier, as the Prime Minister arrived in Kerala on Tuesday night he received a warm welcome from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery. PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday which was attended by thousands of supporters. BJP state president K Surendran accompanied the Prime Minister on board his motorcade for the roadshow. (With agency inputs)