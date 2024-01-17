Thrissur (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kerala's famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Wednesday. Modi arrived in Kochi on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit to the state and participated in the marriage ceremony of the actor and former MP Suresh Gopi's daughter at the Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy temple in Thrissur on Wednesday morning.

He also interacted with leading actors of Malayalam cinema, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Jayaram, and Dileep, who were present on the occasion. The Prime Minister also met and blessed the other brides and grooms whose marriages were also solemnised at the temple this morning. The Prime Minister was seen wearing the traditional Kerala attire, a 'mundu' (dhoti) and 'veshti' (a shawl covering the upper body) while offering prayers at the temple.

Guruvayur temple is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna) and is a significant place of worship for Hindus. He was welcomed by the Devaswom office bearers by giving a 'Poorna kumbham' (a pitcher with sacred water adorned with flowers). It is a traditional way of welcoming guests in temples and similar places.