WATCH PARINEETI CHOPRA SINGS ONE OF HER ALL TIME FAVOURITE SONGS NETIZENS REACT

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is also a good singer, often mentions how important music has been in her life. She is a trained Hindustani classical singer with BA Honours in music and has also sung songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin and the female version of Teri Mitti from Kesari movie. On Thursday, she treated her fans with a video wherein she could be seen singing one of her favourite songs and leaving her fans in awe.

In the monochrome video shared on Instagram, Parineeti could be seen sitting on the floor and singing the iconic song Tu Jhoom by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal. She was wearing a tank top and casual pants. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favourite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra."

As soon as she posted the video, her fans flocked to the comment section and praised her with compliments. A fan commented, "Superb!! I wish I could sing like this!!" Another wrote, "This is sooo damn good. I like you ma'am! you're beautiful." One more commented, "How cool is this.. Beautiful voice parineeti." A user commented, "wah wah outstanding." While others showered her with red heart emojis.

Parineeti, who got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a dreamy engagement ceremony in Delhi last month, will reportedly get married to him this year. As per reports, they are planning to have a winter wedding and are currently taking a look at wedding venues in Rajasthan.