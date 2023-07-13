Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been the talk of the town since their engagement. The actress was recently seen with her fiancé, who is a Aam Aadmi party MP. Several photographs and videos from their most recent outing have gone viral on social media.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted in Mumbai's Bandra leaving together in a car. The couple was spotted leaving the actress' home. Parineeti kept her face hiding while Raghav smiled and waved at the photographers. Parineeti was also photographed earlier today outside a clinic in Mumbai. She even then did not interact with or pose for the photographers.

Following memorable performances in films such as Ishaqzaade and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actor has now forayed on a new path as an entrepreneur. Taking to Instagram, she recently announced turning an investor. Prior to this, Parineeti and AAP lawmaker Raghav, who are all set to tie the knot soon, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Following their spiritual visit, the couple proceeded to Instagram and uploaded photos of themselves seeking blessings at Shri Harmandir Sahib. The pair also did Sewa by washing the dishes used at Langar. Parineeti wore an ivory kurta, while Raghav opted for a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings on May 13 in the presence of their loved ones at the Kapurthala home in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was most recently seen in Uunchai, with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta. She has a busy schedule, including Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she will co-star with Diljit Dosanjh. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is based on the life of Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila.

