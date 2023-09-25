WATCH: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha make first public appearance post wedding

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 in Udaipur. The couple released breathtaking images from their wedding day this morning. Since then, admirers haven't stopped swooning over the newlyweds.

Following their wedding, the couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife on Monday. The couple was sighted today when they made their first public appearance in Jaipur post their grand wedding in Udaipur. The couple greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and wide smiles as they got down from a boat and walked towards them.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor was spotted in a pink shrug over a pink crop top and denim jeans. Pink Choorah complemented the Kesari actor's modest look. Raghav, on the other hand, looked dashing in a white shirt and black slacks. He completed his look with black goggles.

Actor- entrepreneur Parineeti Chopra and lawmaker Raghav Chadha earlier in the day shared photographs of their grand yet intimate wedding on Instagram after tying the knot on Sunday at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedded couple looked stunning in ivory and white wedding attires, with a hint of pearl on Parineeti's gown, denoting love, purity, and wisdom.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. I've been looking forward to this day for a long time. We are so grateful to finally be Mr. and Mrs.! Couldn't have lived without one another. Our forever begins now." B-town celebrities wished the actor-politician pair in the comments section of her post.