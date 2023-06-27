WATCH PARINEETI CHOPRA LOOKS TIRED RAGHAV CHADHA SIGNALS NOT TO CLICK PICTURES AS THEY LAND IN DELHI TOGETHER

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra and AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha arrived in Delhi on Monday after concluding their wedding venue search in Rajasthan. The couple got engaged in May. According to insiders, they are considering a winter wedding.

A video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav leaving the airport has emerged. On being spotted by paparazzi, Raghav signalled the photographers to stop clicking them. According to a paparazzi source, the two appeared fatigued and proceeded to get inside their vehicle without posing for photos. Parineeti wore a scarlet top with navy blue trousers and a black shrug on top. On the other hand, Raghav chose a beige shirt and trousers.

According to previous reports, Parineeti went venue scouting in Udaipur last month. She is said to have explored Kishangarh. She also intended to visit Jaipur. While she went solo in Udaipur, Raghav joined her for the rest of the Rajasthan tour later.

Parineeti also met with Shikha Saxena, the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department in Udaipur to inquire about tourist attractions and hotels. Interestingly, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra had married Nick Jonas in a palace in Rajasthan. And it seems like the Ishaqzaade actor is going to follow in the footsteps of the 'desi girl'.

"She was asking about the weather in Udaipur when the monsoon and winter seasons begin. She was thinking about September. I informed her that due to the late monsoon, it would be raining until the end of September. At that point, she looked at her PA, who jotted down the information," Shikha explained.

According to insiders, the couple has not yet finalised The Oberoi Udaivilas, located on the banks of Lake Pichhola in Udaipur, as their wedding destination. According to reports, the pair will marry around October 28 and 29. Their wedding would most likely include two receptions, one in Chandigarh and one in Mumbai.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in the upcoming film Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali. She is also working on The Great Indian Rescue, formerly known as Capsule Gill.

