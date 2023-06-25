Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra was recently seen at an event in Mumbai, wherein she had a brief interaction with the paparazzi. When the paparazzi urged her to invite them to her wedding, the actor blushed and nodded in agreement. However, a pap asked her a question about her 'married life', leaving the actor surprised as she is not yet married.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Parineeti can be seen inside an elevator as the photographers speak to her. On spotting Parineeti, paps showered congratulatory messages on her. They congratulated her on her engagement with Raghav Chadha, and she expressed gratitude by smiling and nodding.

Meanwhile, someone commented, "Shaadi mein bulana (Do invite us to the wedding)." To this, she made a hand motion, smiled, and nodded. But then, an excited paparazzo asked, "How's married life?" Responding to his query, Parineeti broke her silence and said, "I'm not married yet."

Parineeti opted for a full-sleeved black gown and traditional jewellery for the event. She posed for the photographers on the red carpet, the video of which was uploaded on a paparazzo account on Instagram. For the unversed, Parineeti got engaged to AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha on May 13 in the presence of their loved ones at the Kapurthala home in New Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, attended the star-studded ceremony. Several politicians also graced the event, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Raghav and Parineeti had kept their relationship private before their engagement. Before they started dating, Parineeti and Raghav apparently knew each other for several years. The couple was recently sighted looking for wedding venues in Udaipur, implying that they may follow in the footsteps of her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and tie the knot in a spectacular wedding in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, centres around two well-known Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will stream on Netflix.

