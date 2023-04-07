Hyderabad: Actor Urvashi Rautela frequently grabs media attention for her cryptic social media posts and messages. A few months ago, the actor was in the limelight after she sent birthday wishes to Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah and sparked dating rumours. The cricketer has now indirectly sent the actor a marriage proposal, despite his earlier denial that he didn't knew who Urvashi was.

When asked about Urvashi in a media interview, Naseem responded, 'If I give the message, you people will make it viral. I will get married if the bride is prepared.' After Urvashi posted a fan-made video featuring her and Naseem on her Instagram account, dating rumours between the two gained momentum. The actor had provided clarification after the video went viral, stating: 'A couple of days ago, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11–12) without the knowledge of other people involved. Would kindly ask that no news be made by the media. I'm grateful and I love you all.'

'I don't know who Urvashi Rautela is' what Naseem had said in response to the popular video at the time. 'I only concentrate on my game. I frequently receive videos from people, but I have no idea. I don't have anything unique about me, but I appreciate and respect those who come to watch cricket.'

All of this occurs in the midst of rumours that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela are dating. Urvashi and Pant made headlines last year during the T20 World Cup 2022 when Urvashi revealed that Rishabh Pant waited hours in the hotel to meet her. Pant responded to Rautela's claim on his Instagram story by calling Urvashi a liar. The two celebrities then engaged in a heated indirect exchange, taking shots at each other without naming each other.

