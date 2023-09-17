WATCH PACKED ARENA AT OMAHA CONCERT SINGS HAPPY BIRTHDAY FOR NICK JONAS PRIYANKA CHOPRA SEALS CELEBRATION WITH A KISS

Hyderabad: Nick Jonas celebrated his 31st birthday in a grand fashion, right on stage during one of The Jonas Brothers' concerts in Omaha, USA. His beloved wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made sure to be by his side on his special day. Currently on a whirlwind tour across the United States with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Nick decided to kickstart his birthday in the most electrifying way possible – amidst the cheers of his adoring fans.

In several viral videos shared by Nick and Priyanka's fan pages, the fans of Burnin' Up singer sang 'Happy Birthday' for him during the Omaha concert. As seen in the videos, it was a sight to behold as a packed arena showered birthday love on Nick.

In another heartwarming moment going viral on social media, Nick was captured cutting a lavish multi-tiered birthday cake right there on stage. The concert's energy, combined with this sweet surprise, undoubtedly made it an unforgettable evening for both Nick and his fans.

The celebrations didn't end with the cake cutting. Nick, who is known for his heartfelt gestures, was seen planting a tender kiss on his wife, Priyanka. He also heaped praise on PeeCee and all "incredibly, amazing, determinate mothers" during his address.

While the singer celebrated his birthday amid a sea of fans during the concert, the couple also organized a more intimate gathering to mark the occasion. Surrounded by their close-knit group of friends, Nick and Priyanka posed for pictures in front of yet another delicious-looking cake.

