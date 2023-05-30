WATCH OUT FOR THIS GUY SS RAJAMOULI PRAISES NEWBIE DIRECTOR SUMANTH PRABHAS FOR MEM FAMOUS

Mumbai: RRR director SS Rajamouli is impressed with debutant writer, director, and actor Sumanth Prabhas for his Telugu comedy-drama Mem Famous.

Produced by Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films, the film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Rajamouli caught the special screening of the film, even as he is busy with the pre-production of the next as-yet-untitled film with Mahesh Babu. After watching Mem Famous, he said that the talented young Sumanth has a "bright future".

Rajamouli tweeted: "After a long time thoroughly enjoyed a film in the theatre. Watch out for this guy Sumanth. He has a bright future both as an actor and director. All the characters were nicely etched and actors performed naturally. Especially Anji mama. Highly recommend it to everyone." He is known to support young and upcoming talent in the Tollywood industry. He added in Telugu: "Youth ni encourage cheyyale. Dham dham cheyyoddhu."

The film received praise from many Tollywood celebrities, including superstar Mahesh Babu. Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu lauded the visuals, background score, and performances in the film.

Mem Famous also features an ensemble cast of Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, Siri Raasi, Kiran Macha, Anji Mama, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, and Shiva Nandan in key roles. Kalyan Nayak is the music director.

The film has been quick to become a fan favourite among younger audiences. It is an engaging, fresh coming-of-age comedy-drama about the journey of three best friends as they navigate life, set in a village in rural Telangana. (With agency inputs)