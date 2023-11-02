Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for keeping his promises, is about to delight his fans both on the silver screen and in person. The Dunki teaser release was just a taste of his commitment to entertaining his fans, and now he's all set to fulfill his promise of meeting them face-to-face at a special meet-and-greet session in Mumbai this evening.

On his 58th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan had a special plan to make his fans' day even more memorable. At the stroke of midnight, he appeared at his opulent residence, Mannat, to greet the throngs of fans who had gathered outside just to catch a glimpse of their beloved actor. Then, in the morning, the King Khan graciously treated his fans to the long-awaited Dunki teaser release. And to cap off the day, he's gearing up for an extravagant celebration with his devoted followers.

In a video shared by a paparazzi Instagram account, Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving for the meet-and-greet event with an extensive security detail, including Y-plus category security. This enhanced security measure came into effect due to reports of undisclosed threats to the superstar following the success of his films Jawan and Pathaan.