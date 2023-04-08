WATCH NYSA DEVGAN CELEBRATES EARLY BIRTHDAY WITH RUMOURED BEAU AND FRIENDS IN JAISALMER

Hyderabad: Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is celebrating her birthday early this year. She and her pals have taken a flight to Suryagarh, Jaisalmer for the pre-birthday bash. Nysa's close friend Orhan Awatramani has been giving timely updates on his social media handle from their vacation. The most recent ones show them celebrating Nysa's early birthday during their midnight dinner.

Taking to Instagram, Orhan aka Orry shared a number of pictures with Nysa, her alleged boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, and other friends posing in a deserted place at night with the full moon in the background. They were all carrying green lanterns. Nysa struck a pose donning a white shirt and denim shorts. Then came a peek of Orry's look from the night and a photo taken during a picnic setting.

In the subsequent picture and videos, Nysa was joined by her friends for supper in a tent while wearing the same attire. Nysa and her rumoured beau dined luxuriously by a lake under the moon accompanied by friends. Folk singers also seem to have been present based on the visuals. He wrote "Midnight sun" on his post. Moreover, Orry sent a short video clip from the evening which shows all her pals singing the birthday song for Nysa. Sitting in front of a chocolate cake, Nysa was seen clapping joyfully and then slicing the cake with a big smile.

Orry had earlier shared snippets of their desert trip. Nysa joined the group as they all went for a camel ride. After exploring the sand dunes, they enjoyed lunch at an outdoor area. Although it is unknown if the group is still in Rajasthan, Orry was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport on Friday.