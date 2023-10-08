Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives in Mumbai after being stranded in Israel during Hamas attack
Published: 12 minutes ago
Follow Us
Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives in Mumbai after being stranded in Israel during Hamas attack
Published: 12 minutes ago
Follow Us
Hyderabad: Stranded in Israel amid the deadly terror attacks by Hamas and the retaliatory air raids by the country's defence forces, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was being brought home safely with assistance from the Indian embassy on Sunday.
-
#WATCH | Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives at Mumbai airport from Israel https://t.co/kLfmKomeN3 pic.twitter.com/FqyhOtj9FZ— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023
Loading...