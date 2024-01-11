WATCH NUPUR SHIKHARE KISSES IRA KHAN ON FOREHEAD AT FIRST DANCE POST WHITE WEDDING

Hyderabad: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, got married in a dreamy ceremony at the Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur on January 10, 2024, following her registration marriage on January 3 in Mumbai. Ira and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows at the Christian wedding on Wednesday. Inside pictures and videos from the wedding are being shared by guests and family members, wherein Shikhare can be seen planting a kiss on Ira's forehead as they dance on Tum Ho Toh.

The video of the married couple dancing together has gone viral on social media, and it is simply adorable. The duo looks incredibly happy as they groove to the soothing beats of the song. Aamir Khan's daughter exuded amazing beauty in a white gown. She donned a white flowery hairband and pulled her hair back into a tidy bun. Nupur Shikhare, on the other hand, was dressed in a sand-coloured outfit.

In another video, Ira could be seen carrying a bouquet and walking next to Nupur, making grand entry as guests shower flower petals on them. The couple in another video can be seen posing with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and other family members on stage. The newlyweds also posed with Imran Khan and his purported girlfriend Lekha Washington in one of the photos that a guest posted.

On January 7, a welcome meal marked the start of Ira and Nupur's wedding celebrations in Udaipur. The next day was spent having a lively pyjama party and a mehendi ceremony. The pair exchanged vows on Wednesday following the Sangeet ceremony that took place last evening, January 9.