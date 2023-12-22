Hyderabad: Film producer Anand Pandit threw a lavish, star-studded birthday celebration in Mumbai on Thursday night. Among the celebrities who made an appearance were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, and Niel Nitin Mukesh. A number of the event's photos and videos went viral on social media from the starry night.

In one of the viral videos, Salman Khan was seen warmly hugging Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan on stage. With the video going viral on social media, many people expressed shock on seeing the two together. On stumbling upon the video, many social media users even digged out Salman's past relationship with Aishwarya and mocked them in the comment section.

A social media user reacting to the video wrote: "Aishwarya aa jati to aur accha hota salman bhai 😝" (It would have been better if Aishwarya had come). Another one commented: "Bhai puch rha aishwarya kaisi h ❤️" (Brother is asking how is Aishwarya). Taking a dig at the widely shared behind-the-scenes video from the celebration, a user drew parallels between Salman and Abhishek and the film Dhadkan starring Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in key roles. Commenting on the ex eqaution, the user wrote: "Dhadkan film in real life."

However, some users reacted positively to the video. Responding to the viral video, a user commented: "👏👏👏👏peace and love for all humans , I'm happy that everybody is handling everything so gracefully." Another logical user wrote: "All broad minded people put their personal life and professional life apart..they meet people with different approach and fake people can't understand this." Bashing trollers, another one pointed out Abhishek Bachchan's graciousness in hugging Salman. A user also opined that other men should learn from them.

Talking about the filmmaker Anand Pandit, among his many credits as a producer are Chehre, The Big eBull, Thank God, and Total Dhamaal. Meanwhile, Salman most recently starred in the action thriller Tiger 3. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the key parts. However, Salman hasn't yet revealed the details of his upcoming endeavour.

Speaking of Amitabh, he will next be seen with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the science fiction action thriller Kalki 2898 AD. In contrast, Abhishek most recently starred in the sports drama Ghoomer.