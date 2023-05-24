Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is adored by a lot of people for his impeccable craft. Recently, the actor visited Indore, Madhya Pradesh to promote his forthcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra. His presence in the city stirred a bit of chaos as fans mobbed his car on the road. Nawaz, on the other hand, could be seen making an effort to calm down the exuberant fans in a viral video.

A video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram shows how much of a commotion Nawazuddin's presence in Indore made. Fans flocked to the actor's car to take pictures as soon as they noticed him, which caused a traffic jam on the road.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with the media in Indore, Nawazuddin stated that it is crucial to understand the reasons why people nowadays do not go much to watch movies in cinema halls. The actor said cinema will come to an end if the audience continues to resent cinema. By watching films on a big screen, the audience has a stronger emotional connection to the characters. The actor was accompanied by his co-star Neha Sharma for Jogira Sara Ra Ra promotions in Indore.

Helmed by Kushan Nandy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a forthcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy movie. It is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and co-produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui. The movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in the lead roles, alongside Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in significant roles.