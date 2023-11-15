WATCH NANA PATEKAR SLAPS FAN SEEKING SELFIE ON JOURNEY SET IN VARANASI VIDEO VIRAL

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar has caused a stir by slapping a fan attempting to take a selfie with him. The actor apparently slapped an eager fan who approached him for a selfie on the set of the film Journey in Varanasi. In a viral video shared on X and Reddit, the actor was seen surrounded by a large crowd between takes when an eager fan approached. Ignoring the fan's intent, Nana delivered a forceful slap, leaving onlookers stunned.

As captured in the footage, a member of Nana's team intervened, gripping the man by the neck and escorting him off the set while Nana observed. Social media has erupted with reactions to the incident, with users expressing shock and disapproval. The video has ignited criticism, with comments condemning the severity of Nana's reaction. Meanwhile, the actor who was previously implicated in the #MeToo movement, is also getting support from a section of netizens who deemed Nana's action citing that the fan should have waited for a better time to click a selfie without interrupting the shoot.

The incident occurred during the shooting of Journey, a film directed by Anil Sharma, renowned for Gadar and Gadar 2. Nana Patekar, playing a crucial role in the film, has generated anticipation among fans. Sharma, in a recent statement, expressed enthusiasm about working with the legendary actor and highlighted the film's focus on the endearing family bonds. The filmmaker opined that the combined energy and artistry of the cast, including his son Utkarsh Sharma, will create an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with love and emotion.