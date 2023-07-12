WATCH MOUNI ROY FRANTICALLY SEARCHES FOR PASSPORT AT AIRPORT FANS SAY YOU ARE NAAGIN WHAT ARE YOU AFRAID OF

Hyderabad: Actor Mouni Roy never fails to turn heads with her stunning appearance. She knows how to put her best fashion foot forward. From nailing her amazing looks to always sporting the most stunning airport ensembles, Mouni is consistently improving her style game, which is what fashion enthusiasts and critics adore about her. On Wednesday, the Naagin actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a blue co-ord set, waiting at the entrance and it seemed as if she had forgotten her passport.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Mouni looked stunning in a comfy and casual blue co-ord set paired with white sneakers. She could be seen wearing black sunglasses and letting her hair loose. She also carried a big handbag and a brown purse. She was seen frantically searching for her passport. At the end of the video, she could be seen flashing a cute smile and waving at the paparazzi. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, "She had a late night to morning session..must have forgotten in a rush." One fan drew a parallel between her character in Naagin, a TV series, and wrote, "Nagin ho kis baat ka darr hai (You are Naagin, what are you afraid of)."

Mouni started her career with the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. She made her film debut in 2011 with the Punjabi movie Hero Hitler in Love. She recently appeared in the music video Dotara, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. The video has gathered over 24 million views on YouTube and was a big success. She will next be seen in the forthcoming crime mystery thriller Penthouse, helmed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla Mastan and Alibhai Burmawalla. The movie will also feature Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal in significant roles. Besides this, she also has Sanjay Dutt's The Virgin Tree in her kitty.